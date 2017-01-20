The 18-year-old daughter of outgoing President Barack Obama has previously interned on the HBO show Girls in 2015 and Halle Berry's sci-fi show Extant in Los Angeles, and is now said to be heading to The Weinstein Company for a spell before starting her studies at Harvard University.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Malia is expected to take up her new position in the New York office of the Oscar-winning independent film company, run by Harvey and his brother Bob, next month (Feb17). The Weinstein Co. is currently in the running for awards glory with its film Lion.

Weinstein is a committed democrat and regular donor to Democratic causes, holding several fundraisers for Obama over the years as well as working on the Hillary Clinton campaign during the recent U.S. presidential elections.

Malia, who begins her freshman studies in the fall (17), will head to the office for work after the First Family enjoy a vacation in Palm Springs. While her exact role hasn't been confirmed, the publication claims her internship may be in the marketing or development departments.

The Weinstein Co. did not respond to a request for comment.