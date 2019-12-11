Harvey Weinstein is to undergo an operation on his back.

The disgraced producer was seen walking down steps in severe discomfort at his latest court appearance last week, and his lawyer Donna Rotunno has revealed that he needs to have surgery to correct an injury sustained in a car accident in August.

Rotunno says Weinstein, 67, currently has to use a walker to aide his movements and has refuted suggestions that he is feigning being in pain to garner sympathy ahead of his upcoming sexual assault and rape trial.

In a statement received by TMZ, she said: ''I was dismayed to see all the coverage incorrectly stating that Mr. Weinstein was trying to garner sympathy at his court appearance.

''Prior to entering the court, he wanted to leave the walker in the car, so it did not appear that he was looking for sympathy as he is not. The press surrounding his physical condition is mean spirited and false.''

Weinstein's trial is schedule to begin on January 6 and he is facing five charges, including two counts of predatory sexual assault, a criminal sexual act, rape in the first degree and rape in the third degree, which have been brought against him by the Manhattan District Attorney's office.

He has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

The trial follows the New York Times expose which was published in October 2017 which contained the allegations of numerous women claiming he had sexually abused or harassed them.

The New Yorker magazine also published multiple allegations of his abuse of women over decades.

Among the actresses who came forward to accuse Weinstein of rape were Rose McGowan and Annabella Sciorra, whilst Uma Thurman, Lea Seydoux and Daryl Hannah all accused him of sexual harassment.