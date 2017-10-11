Harvey Weinstein has flown to Europe to enter rehab for sex addiction.

The Hollywood producer has been hit with claims he sexually harassed a number of colleagues for nearly three decades, and following the accusations he reportedly boarded a plane to the continent on Tuesday night (10.10.17), where he is thought to be planning to attend a live-in treatment facility.

According to gossip website TMZ, the facility will deal with sex addiction and other behavioural issues.

Despite the recent claims made against him, Harvey is said to be ''pretty calm'' about the situation.

A source told the publication: ''He has his moments where there are bursts, but for the most part he's pretty calm.''

Harvey was sacked by his own Weinstein Company following the accusations, but he is said to be confident he can recover and return to Hollywood with new plans.

A source added: ''He wants to come back with fresh, new ideas.''

According to The Blast, Harvey and his team are said to have met with several specialists in order to find the correct treatment programme for him.

The movie producer's wife Georgina Chapman - who he married in 2007 - has left him following the claims, less than a week after he revealed she was ''standing with'' him.

Harvey has said sorry for causing ''pain'' to some of his colleagues at times during his career, and admitted he is planning to make amends for his past mistakes.

But has denied claims published by the New York Times newspaper earlier this month that he had harassed at least eight female employees over a 30-year time span, and has vowed to take legal action.

Several stars have hit out at him, including Kate Winslet, Meryl Streep and Gwyneth Paltrow, who has claimed she was sexually harassed by the 'Gangs of New York' co-producer at the age of 22 when she was hired to star in 'Emma'.