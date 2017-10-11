Harvey Weinstein ''encouraged'' his wife Georgina Chapman to leave and hopes they can ''rebuild'' their marriage eventually.
The disgraced producer - who was sacked by The Weinstein Company following the publication of a damning New York Times expose, which claimed he had sexually harassed a number of women over a 30-year period and paid off at least eight to keep their allegations quiet - insists he ''supports'' the Marchesa designer's decision to walk away from their marriage, but he is hopeful they can reconcile once he is ''better''.
Harvey - who has children India, seven, and Dashiell, four, with Georgina, as well as Ruth, 14, Emma, 19, and Lily, 22, with his ex-wife Eve Chilton - said in a statement: ''I support her decision, I am in counselling and perhaps, when I am better, we can rebuild.
''Over the last week, there has been a lot of pain for my family that I take responsibility for. I sat down with my wife Georgina, who I love more than anything, and we discussed what was best for our family. ''We discussed the possibility of a separation and I encouraged her to do what was in her heart. I understand, I love her and I love our children and hopefully, when I am better, I will be in their lives again.''
Georgina previously condemned her husband's alleged sexual misconduct as ''unforgivable'' when she revealed she was leaving him.
She said in a statement: ''My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions. I have chosen to leave my husband.
''Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time.''
The 65-year-old movie mogul has reportedly flown to Europe, where he will check into a live-in rehab facility to be treated for sex addiction and other issues.
Harvey previously claimed Georgina and their children are ''standing with'' him following the accusations.
He said: ''I have had tough conversations with my family, really tough ones but my family is standing with me.
''I have a journey and I have to prove to every person that's out there that I'm worthy of them and I have to prove to my family the same thing.
''This is going to be a journey, a lonely journey, but a journey where my wife and kids couldn't be stronger and couldn't be standing behind me more.''
