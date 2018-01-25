Harvey Weinstein's former assistant is seeking legal action against the producer, claiming she was forced to clean up after his ''sexual encounters''.

The 65-year-old disgraced producer has faced several allegations of historic sexual harassment over the past few months, and now his former assistant Sandeep Rehal is suing Weinstein for allegedly being ''forced to work in a pervasive and severe sexually hostile work environment.''

According to documents obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, Sandeep is seeking action against Weinstein, his brother Bob, The Weinstein Company and the company's head of human resources Frank Gil.

Sandeep started working for Weinstein in 2013 when she was 26, and according to the documents, she quit two years later in 2015 when she reached ''an emotional breaking point.''

The documents claim that Sandeep was involved in ''catering to Harvey Weinstein's sexual appetites and activities'', including being involved in both the ''preparations'' and the ''clean up'' of Weinstein's ''extremely prolific sexual encounters.''

Sandeep also alleges that part of her duties included cleaning up ''the semen on the couch in Harvey Weinstein's office,'' which she claimed ''happened on a regular basis, three or so times a week when Harvey Weinstein was in New York.''

The assistant also alleges that Weinstein ''used sexist and sexual language'' when speaking to her, as well as claiming the producer made advances on her as he would allegedly ''touch her thighs'' when she took car rides with him.

Weinstein has already responded to the claims made against him by Sandeep, saying he ''categorically denies'' the allegations.

A spokesperson for the producer said in a statement: ''Mr. Weinstein categorically denies these claims and his lawyers will respond in the appropriate legal forum with evidence proving they are untrue, a spokesperson.''