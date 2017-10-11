Harvey Weinstein is ''profoundly devastated'' after splitting with his wife Georgina Chapman amidst allegations that he sexually harassed a number of female employees over a 30-year period.

The 65-year-old disgraced producer - who has two kids, India, seven, and Dashiell, four, with his spouse whom he married in 2007 - has broken his silence on the news that Georgina is to leave him, after finding his alleged behaviour ''unforgivable''.

He said: ''I am profoundly devastated. I have lost my wife and kids, whom I love more than anything else.''

However, Harvey - who was recently fired from his own Weinstein Company amid the allegations - insists he ''completely supports'' 41-year-old Georgina's decision to end their marriage, as he said he doesn't want his family to be ''hurt'' by the claims.

Speaking to the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column, Harvey added: ''I fully support her decision. I didn't stand in Georgina's way when we discussed a separation, I encouraged her to do what was in her heart. I know she has to do what is best for the children, for herself and her business, she employs 130 people. I don't want her or my children to be hurt any more than they already have. I truly love Georgina, and I hope one day we can reconcile, although right now I don't know if that could possibly happen.''

Georgina previously claimed in a statement that she finds her husband's alleged actions ''unforgivable'', and admitted her ''priority'' is looking after her children.

She said: ''My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions. I have chosen to leave my husband.

''Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time.''

In the wake of the scandal, Harvey - who has denied many of the allegations against him - is believed to have checked into rehab, while he has also been slammed by big names in Hollywood, including Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Kate Winslet, George Clooney, Angelina Jolie, and Dame Judi Dench.