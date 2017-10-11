Harvey Weinstein's wife has left him following claims he sexually harassed a number of female employees for almost three decades.

Georgina Chapman - who married the Hollywood producer in 2007 and has two kids, India, seven, and Dashiell, four, with him - described her husband's alleged misbehaviour as ''unforgivable'' and admitted her ''priority'' is looking after her children.

She said in a statement to PEOPLE: ''My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions. I have chosen to leave my husband.

''Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time.''

As well as caring for her kids, Georgina, 41, is also said to be concerned about the impact the claims are having on her fashion label Marchesa, whose outfits are often worn by huge stars at red carpet events.

A source recently said: ''Right now, she seems very focused on Marchesa. Marchesa is her baby too. It's a family business. She has several friends working for Marchesa and also her brother. She needs to keep business going. She will do what she can to keep her personal life away from Marchesa.''

The fashion designer's comments come less than a week after Harvey - who also has Ruth, 14, Emma, 19, and Lily, 22, with his ex-wife Eve Chilton - revealed Georgina and their children are ''standing with'' him following the claims.

He said: ''I have had tough conversations with my family, really tough ones but my family is standing with me.

''I have a journey and I have to prove to every person that's out there that I'm worthy of them and I have to prove to my family the same thing.

''This is going to be a journey, a lonely journey, but a journey where my wife and kids couldn't be stronger and couldn't be standing behind me more.''

But since then the 65-year-old producer has been slammed by several stars over the allegations and sacked from his own Weinstein Company.

They said in a statement: ''In light of new information about misconduct by Harvey Weinstein that has emerged in the past few days, the directors of The Weinstein Company -- Robert Weinstein, Lance Maerov, Richard Koenigsberg and Tarak Ben Ammar -- have determined, and have informed Harvey Weinstein, that his employment with The Weinstein Company is terminated, effective immediately.''

Harvey has said sorry for causing ''pain'' to some of his colleagues at times during his career, and admitted he is planning to make amends for his past mistakes.

He said: ''I appreciate the way I've behaved with colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain, and I sincerely apologise for it.

''I cannot be more remorseful about the people I hurt and I plan to do right by all of them.''

But he denied an accusation made in the New York Times newspaper that he harassed female employees for nearly 30 years.

The publication has also claimed he has reached at least eight settlements with women.