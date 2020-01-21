Harvey Weinstein's legal team have claimed they have ''dozens'' of ''loving'' emails sent by the witnesses who have accused him of sexual misconduct.

The 67-year-old producer's lawyer Damon Cheronis said in court on Tuesday (21.01.20) that he has a catalogue of letters written by the alleged victims which will ''undercut'' prosecutors' arguments that his client was a serial sexual predator.

He claimed one accuser sent Weinstein her new phone number after an alleged encounter, while another sent him an email asking to introduce him to her mother.

Cheronis said: ''We have dozens and dozens and dozens of emails which include statements from complaining witnesses that they were involved in a relationship with Mr. Weinstein, including loving relationships and sexual encounters, and show in one case that they care about him.''

The judge overseeing the trial in Manhattan, in which Weinstein faces five charges of sexual assault, ruled that the producer's defence team can talk about the emails but cannot show them and cannot use them in their opening statements.

Meanwhile, Weinstein's lawyers had asked the Appeals Court last week to move the trial out of New York City, claiming that it is impossible for him to get a fair trial due to the ''carnival-like atmosphere'' at the Manhattan courthouse.

However, the District Attorney's office ruled against it on Tuesday, claiming that it was a clear effort to delay the trial and argued there was no escaping the media.

It comes after Weinstein's team revealed they are looking to declare a mistrial in his ongoing case as they allege one of the jurors penned an upcoming novel titled 'Age of Consent', which is about older men pursuing younger women.

According to TMZ, Weinstein's team believe the topics discussed in the juror's novel - which is due to be published in July this year - are similar to the accusations against the disgraced movie mogul, and could therefore impact how the juror in question views the case.

Weinstein's lead attorney, Donna Rotunno, claims the juror did not disclose the information about the book when being screened for jury duty.

Weinstein is to be trialled on five counts pertaining to sexual assault, including two counts of predatory sexual assault, two counts of rape and one count of criminal sex act. He has denied all the allegations against him.