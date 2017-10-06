Harvey Weinstein says his wife and kids are ''standing with'' him after a string of sexual harassment allegations were made against him.

The 65-year-old film producer - who is married to designer Georgina Chapman - has undergone ''really tough conversations'' with his family after a newspaper published a series of sexual harassment claims against him, and he is set for a ''lonely journey'' to prove he is ''worthy'' of his wife and five children.

He said: ''I have had tough conversations with my family, really tough ones but my family is standing with me.

''I have a journey and I have to prove to every person that's out there that I'm worthy of them and I have to prove to my family the same thing.

''This is going to be a journey, a lonely journey, but a journey where my wife and kids couldn't be stronger and couldn't be standing behind me more.''

Harvey - who has children Dashiell, four, and India, seven, with his current wife, as well as Ruth, 14, Emma, 19, and Lily, 22, with his ex-wife Eve Chilton - has admitted he has ''a temper'' and blamed himself for acting ''too imperiously'' at times.

Speaking to DailyMail.com, he added: ''There's a difference between maybe what you're thinking [I was] behaving and anything else.

''The behaviour is more about temperament. I have a temper and it's not a good one so I think I act too imperiously.

''There's a difference between that any anything else.''

However, he has denied an accusation made in the New York Times newspaper that he harassed female employees for nearly 30 years.

The publication has also claimed he has reached at least eight settlements with women.

Harvey has said sorry for causing ''pain'' to some of his colleagues at times during his career, and admitted he is planning to make amends for his past mistakes.

He said: ''I appreciate the way I've behaved with colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain, and I sincerely apologise for it.

''I cannot be more remorseful about the people I hurt and I plan to do right by all of them.''