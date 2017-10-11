The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) have suspended Harvey Weinstein's membership, effective immediately.

The organisation have ''informed'' the disgraced producer - who was fired from his own Weinstein Company earlier this week in the wake of a New York Times expose, which claimed he had sexually harassed a number of women over a 30-year period and paid off at least eight to keep their allegations quiet - of their decision and admitted they felt his alleged actions were ''completely unacceptable and incompatible'' with their own values.

They said in a statement: ''Whilst BAFTA has previously been a beneficiary of Mr. Weinstein's support for its charitable work, it considers the reported alleged behavior completely unacceptable and incompatible with BAFTA's values. This has led to Mr. Weinstein's suspension, and it will be followed by a formal process as laid out in BAFTA's constitution.

''We hope this announcement sends a clear message that such behavior has absolutely no place in our industry. BAFTA will continue to work with the film, games and television industries to improve access to rewarding and fulfilling careers in safe, professional working environments.''

Weinstein has not commented on his suspension.

The news comes after anti-poverty charity the Robin Hood Foundation revealed the 65-year-old movie mogul had stepped down from their board, while he has also reportedly resigned from amfAR, the Lebron James Family Foundation, the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, Oceana and UNICEF following the harassment claims.

In the wake of the scandal, Weinstein - who has denied many of the allegations against him - is believed to have checked into rehab, and his wife Georgina Chapman has left him, while he has also been slammed by big names in Hollywood, including Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Kate Winslet, George Clooney, Angelina Jolie, and Dame Judi Dench.