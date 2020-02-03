Harvey Weinstein's accuser Jessica Mann has insisted she was unable to ''walk away'' from the producer.

Jessica appeared in court last week to testify against the disgraced movie mogul, who is currently on trial for five charges relating to sexual assault, some of which stem from an alleged encounter he had with Jessica in New York in 2013, where she claims he raped her.

And on Monday (03.02.20), Jessica - who claims she was in a non-sexual relationship with Weinstein for a while - was cross examined by Weinstein's defence team, who suggested she ''could have walked away'' from the producer ''and never seen him again''.

In response, Jessica said: ''Not from my point of view. [I] engaged with my abuser because of what I believed in my mind and the perception of the society I lived in ... it was always in my best interest to feel that the temperature gauge between us was going to be okay.''

Jessica was also asked about her ''role play'' with Weinstein, in which she would help him ''create a fantasy'' without having sex.

She added: ''I would put on the face and do what I said earlier, which was like role playing. When I didn't think he could have actual sex, I thought we were creating a fantasy as if he were having actual sex.''

And when asked by Weinstein's defence lawyer Donna Rotunno if she was ''happy'' to engage in sexual encounters with the producer, Jessica alleged there were often ''negotiations'' before the encounters took place.

She said: ''I wasn't happy to do it ... oftentimes there would be a negotiation.

''The more I realised I was just being used, I tried not to have sexual encounters with him ... sometimes he just wanted to masturbate while holding me.''

Jessica then elaborated on her claims that Weinstein peed on her in the shower without her consent.

She explained: ''We were in the shower. He wanted to shower first which was beneficial to me ... and he asked me to come into the shower and then he said to me, 'Have you ever had a golden shower,' and I said 'no' and then I felt him peeing on me.''

When asked why she didn't tell him to stop, she added: ''I was in shock by it. It was gross ... I turned into the corner of the shower and just looked away.''

Last week, Jessica told courts that Weinstein had raped her in a hotel room in March 2013.

The producer is facing predatory sexual assault and rape charges stemming from the allegations of three women - Jessica, Miriam ''Mimi'' Haleyi, and Annabella Sciorra.

He has pleaded not guilty, and has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.