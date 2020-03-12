Harvey Weinstein has been rushed to hospital with chest pain.

The disgraced movie mogul was taken to Bellevue Hospital in New York shortly after he was sentenced to 23 years in prison for third-degree rape and a first-degree criminal sexual act on Wednesday (11.03.20) to receive treatment for his ''ongoing heart problems''.

The 67-year-old producer's spokesperson Juda Engelmaye told The New York Post newspaper's Page Six column that as well as receiving treatment for his heart, he will also be evaluated for ''a complication related to his back surgery.''

He added: ''We are incredibly appreciative of the level of care and attention the NYC Dept. of Corrections is showing regarding Mr. Weinstein's medical condition.''

It's believed Weinstein will be kept in hospital overnight for ''observation.''

This isn't the first time Weinstein has been taken to Bellevue Hospital with chest pain as shortly after he was found guilty on February 24, he was rushed there for treatment.

On March 4 he underwent an angioplasty procedure - in which a tiny catheter is inserted into a vessel to help improve blood flow to the heart - and was transferred to Rikers Island last week and held in the North Infirmary Command ahead of his sentencing.

Weinstein's legal team had asked for a sentence of less than five years - claiming he may die in jail if he's sentenced to more than half a decade behind bars - but he was dished out 23 years by Justice James A. Burke in State Supreme Court in Manhattan yesterday.

At the hearing, prosecutor Joan Illuzzi praised the six women who had come forward to testify against Weinstein, all of who attended the sentencing.

She said: ''Without these women and others who were willing to come forward, this matter would never have been able to be taken, it never would have been successful, and the defendant would never have been able to stop hurting or destroying other people's lives ... He got drunk on power. He could take what he wanted knowing there was very little anyone could do about it.''