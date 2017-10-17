Harvey Weinstein has resigned from The Weinstein Company's board of directors.

The 65-year-old producer - who has been accused of sexually assaulting a number of women over a 30 year period - was told to resign from the board or be kicked out, just a week after he was sacked from the company.

His lawyer attended the meeting in person and claimed that his contract says there should be some sort of arbitration before Weinstein is terminated, TMZ reports.

His brother Bob - who he co-founded the company with in 2005 - previously revealed he was pushing for Harvey to lose his ownership interest in The Weinstein Company.

Referring to Harvey's plan to fight his firing, Bob said: ''Anybody can do what they want to do. I cannot control other people's actions. But he was fired by the board, okay? I was on that board. I fired him. He can fight. It will be a losing fight ... That is correct [that he has ownership interest in the company] and we are going to seek to sever that. It can't be done that quickly. But I am on it 24/7 and so is David Glasser and so is the board of directors that remain and so are the shareholders. This is being dealt with.''

And Bob is adamant that he wants there to be a ''separation'' between the company and Harvey.

He added: ''There have been men and women, actresses, actors, directors, but especially women I would say, who are so properly disgusted with my brother's actions. Their attitude is when there is finally the entire divorce, when there's the plan in place, when there is the separation in place ...

''I have a reputation that's different than Harvey, obviously, and I work differently than him. And David Glasser is his own man. We have our own status in the industry. And they're saying we will give the two of you a chance. You have to make the separation. [With] my brother having contractual financial rights in this company, the divorce is going to be as speedy as we can make it. It's in process.''