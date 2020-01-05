Harvey Weinstein has learned to ''give up [his] need for control''.

The disgraced producer has been accused of sexual misconduct by dozens of women and he claimed the ''gruelling'' two-year period since the claims came to light have offered him a ''great opportunity for self-reflection'' and he's grown to release he worked too hard and neglected the people that mattered to him.

Speaking to CNN via email ahead of his trial for rape, which begins on Monday (06.01.19), he said: ''The past two years have been grueling and have presented me with a great opportunity for self-reflection.

''I realise now that I was consumed with my work, my company and my drive for success. This caused me to neglect my family, my relationships and to lash out at the people around me.

''I have been in rehab since October 2017, and have been involved in a 12-step programme and meditation. I have learned to give up my need for control...

''My meditation and focus on looking inward has helped me balance my emotions. The whole process has been overwhelming, but I am working every day to stay level.''

The 67-year-old producer - who recently underwent back surgery - hopes to rebuild his career if he is found not guilty.

Asked his plans if the verdict is found in is favour, he said: ''I plan to focus on my children, my health and rest.

''If I can do something positive to advance the causes that I had always championed, I hope to find a way to do so.

''It will take a bit of work to build back to it. If I can get back to doing something good and building places that help heal and comfort others, I intend to do so.''

Weinstein - who has been charged with predatory sexual assault, a criminal sexual act, first-degree rape and third-degree rape - has repeatedly denied all allegations of non-consensual sex but refused to say if he felt any empathy for his accusers.

He explained: ''While I do have many empathetic opinions regarding many people, I am following the advice of my lawyers on the eve of my trial to not offer any commentary on this.''

And the fallen media mogul has been focusing all his attentions on trying to clear his name.

He wrote: ''I spend the vast majority of my free time working with my legal and communications teams.

''I read several books a week on history, politics and fiction. My main focus has been proving my innocence and clearing my name.''

The 'Shakespeare in Love' producer claimed the allegations against him have been sensationalised by the media.

He wrote: ''The public's biggest misconceptions come from the assumptions that have been made through the help of media. That is also all I can say on this for now.''