Harvey Weinstein has been moved to a state prison in Hudson Valley.

The 67-year-old former movie producer - who was sentenced to 23 years behind bars after he was found guilty of third-degree rape and a first-degree criminal sexual act earlier this month - was pulled from his isolated bed at Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan, New York, on Wednesday (18.03.20) and escorted to Fishkill Correctional Facility in Beacon, according to The New York Post newspaper.

A source told the publication that Weinstein appeared ''sad'' about his move.

However, it's believed his cell in Fishkill will only be temporary as officials are looking to place him in a more permanent prison in order to serve his sentence.

The sex offender was rushed to Bellevue Hospital in New York shortly after he was sentenced in order to receive treatment for his ''ongoing heart problems''.

That wasn't the first time Weinstein was taken to hospital with chest pain as shortly after he was found guilty on February 24, he was taken there for assessment.

On March 4 he underwent an angioplasty - in which a tiny catheter is inserted into a vessel to help improve blood flow to the heart - before he was transferred to Rikers Island and held in the North Infirmary Command ahead of his sentencing.

Weinstein's legal team had asked for a sentence of less than five years - claiming he may die in jail if he's sentenced to more than half a decade behind bars - but he was dished out 23 years by Justice James A. Burke in State Supreme Court.

At the hearing, prosecutor Joan Illuzzi praised the six women who had come forward to testify against Weinstein, all of whom attended the sentencing.

She said: ''Without these women and others who were willing to come forward, this matter would never have been able to be taken, it never would have been successful, and the defendant would never have been able to stop hurting or destroying other people's lives ... He got drunk on power. He could take what he wanted knowing there was very little anyone could do about it.''