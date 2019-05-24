Harvey Weinstein has reached a ''tentative'' deal with his sexual abuse accusers to pay $44 million in compensation.

The disgraced movie producer - who has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 50 people - is believed to have reached a deal with his accusers as well as one with his former film studio's board members and executives, who have been accused of failing to protect their employees from Weinstein.

Lawyer Adam Harris, who is acting for The Weinstein Company co-founder Bob Weinstein, told a bankruptcy court judge: ''We now have an economic agreement in principal that is supported by the plaintiffs, the [New York attorney general's] office, the defendants and all of the insurers that, if approved, would provide significant compensation to victims, creditors and the estate and allow the parties to avoid years of costly, time consuming and uncertain litigation on all sides. There is [still] a lot of work here to do. But I personally am very optimistic.''

Victims have filed more than 15 lawsuits, which are accusing Harvey Weinstein or the company of misconduct whilst Harvey Weinstein himself faces criminal charges including rape and performing a forcible sex act. Weinstein denies all allegations of non-consensual sex.

Meanwhile, Eva Green - who is one of dozens of women who claimed to be a victim of the disgraced producer's alleged unwanted sexual advances - thinks Weinstein's fall from grace is a ''miracle''.

She said: ''He was like a god. He could make you, destroy you. You think, maybe something will change - I could win an Oscar! So the first time you meet him you feel privileged. But what happened [to him] is a miracle. There is justice. But you know, there are a***holes everywhere, in every field.''