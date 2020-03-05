Harvey Weinstein is ''likely'' to stay in New York's Bellevue Hospital until he is sentenced on March 11th, a spokesperson has said.
The disgraced movie producer was found guilty of third-degree rape and a first-degree criminal sex act last week, and after leaving the court he was diverted to hospital after complaining of chest pains.
A spokesperson for Weinstein has now told Variety he is still at Bellevue Hospital in New York, and is ''likely there until sentencing on March 11''.
Arthur Aidala, one of Weinstein's attorneys, said doctors have said the 67-year-old movie mogul is ''not ready to go to a non-medical facility''.
He told the publication: ''The treating doctors think that's where he should be - it's that simple.
''It's no secret he was under several doctors' care over the course of the last couple of months.
''The doctors at Bellevue, up until today, at least, have determined that he's not ready to go to a non-medical facility.
''It's totally up to the medical team to make that determination. Obviously, nobody wants anything to happen to Mr. Weinstein because of his health.''
Weinstein was heading to Rikers Island jail on February 24th when he was rushed to hospital instead.
His attorney Donna Rotunno said at the time he had felt chest pains and had heart palpitations and high blood pressure on his way to the prison.
But she said he ''is OK''.
Weinstein's representative Juda Engelmayer said the decision to go to hospital was a ''precautionary measure''.
He was found guilty on the two counts by a jury in Manhattan, as part of his sexual assault trial which saw him face five charges, including two counts of predatory sexual assault, two counts of rape and one count of criminal sex act.
The jury - made up of seven men and five women - found Weinstein guilty of two charges on the fifth day of deliberations, following a lengthy trial that began in January.
Following the verdict, Weinstein's defence team said they will ''absolutely be appealing''.
