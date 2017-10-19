Harvey Weinstein is being investigated by LAPD after a woman filed a police report claiming he raped her in 2013.

The 65-year-old disgraced producer currently stands accused of sexually harassing a number of female employees over a 30-year period, but according to a new report filed with the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) on Thursday (19.10.17), an unnamed Italian model and actress is now alleging she was raped by the star four years ago.

According to TMZ.com, LAPD is now launching a criminal investigation into Weinstein - who has denied many of the harassment claims brought against him - after the woman claimed to have been approached by him at the Italia Film, Fashion and Art Festival in February, 2013.

The woman, who was 34 at the time of the alleged incident, told the Los Angeles Times newspaper that Weinstein forced himself into her hotel room, saying ''I'm not going to f**k you. I just want to talk.''

She claims Weinstein then asked to see her naked, grabbed her by the hair, dragged her to the bathroom, and forcibly raped her.

The woman also claims she begged Weinstein to stop, and that the alleged incident lasted for 45 minutes before the producer left her room.

Meanwhile, Weinstein said last week he was ''trying his best'' to ''get help'' in the wake of the allegations made against him, despite denying them.

He said: ''Guys I'm not doing OK but I'm trying I've got to get help. I'm hanging in - I'm trying my best.''

Since the sexual assault claims were first reported, Weinstein has been fired by The Weinstein Company and his wife of 10 years, fashion designer Georgina Chapman, has announced she will be leaving him.

But Harvey hopes he will be able to ''rebuild'' his relationship with the Marchesa co-founder in the future.

Harvey - who has children India, seven, and Dashiell, four, with Georgina, as well as Ruth, 14, Emma, 19, and Lily, 22, with his ex-wife Eve Chilton - said of his wife's decision: ''I support her decision, I am in counselling and perhaps, when I am better, we can rebuild.

''Over the last week, there has been a lot of pain for my family that I take responsibility for. I sat down with my wife Georgina, who I love more than anything, and we discussed what was best for our family.

''We discussed the possibility of a separation and I encouraged her to do what was in her heart. I understand, I love her and I love our children and hopefully, when I am better, I will be in their lives again.''