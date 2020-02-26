Harvey Weinstein has reportedly hired a ''prison consultant'' following his conviction on two charges relating to sexual assault.

The 67-year-old movie mogul was found guilty on Monday (24.02.20) of third-degree rape and a first-degree criminal sex act, following his trial in Manhattan on five counts pertaining to sexual assault, which saw him acquitted of the other three, including the most serious predatory sexual assault.

After the verdict was given, Weinstein was ordered to be kept behind bars until his sentencing on March 11, and it has now been claimed he's hired a special consultant to help him prepare for prison life.

Weinstein spokesman Juda Engelmayer told The Post on Tuesday (25.02.20) the disgraced producer hired the consultant to help him with logistics, including making sure he gets the proper medical care in jail.

The consultant is not a psychologist so will not be helping Weinstein mentally prepare for his time in prison, but will offer advice as a life-behind-bars expert.

Weinstein's need for medical care comes as he suffers from diabetes and severe back problems, which caused him to be rushed to hospital shortly after his guilty verdict was given.

The movie mogul was on his way to Rikers Island jail when he began to suffer chest pains and had heart palpitations and high blood pressure on his way to the prison, and so was diverted to Bellevue Hospital in New York.

Weinstein's attorney Donna Rotunno first explained the situation to CNN, but insisted her client was ''okay''.

And his representative Juda said the decision to go to hospital was a ''precautionary measure''.

He is expected to be taken to Rikers Island once he is released from hospital.

The jury - made up of seven men and five women - found Weinstein guilty of two charges on the fifth day of deliberations, following a lengthy trial that began in January.