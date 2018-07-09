Harvey Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to sexual assault.

The disgraced movie mogul - who has previously been indicted on charges involving two women - wore a black suit and tie to Manhattan Supreme Court on Monday (09.07.18), where he denied an allegation from a third woman over a sex act allegedly performed in 2006.

Prosecutors argued that the 66-year-old producer - who is currently free on $1 million bail - should be placed on house arrest in New York City because of the potential life sentence he faces, and the sale of his mansion in Connecticut.

Prosecutor Joan Illuzzi said: ''These cases, because they do span over the last 14 and 15 years, just show the breadth of criminality here. They don't in any way weaken the case.''

However, Weinstein's attorney, Benjamin Brafman, insisted house arrest wasn't necessary as his client is wearing a location-monitoring ankle bracelet and has previously surrendered his passport.

And despite selling his house, the producer is allowed to live there until February 2019 under the terms of the sale.

Judge James Burke declined the request to change the conditions of Weinstein's release and ordered him to return to court in September.

The disgraced executive was also told to sign two new orders of protection in relation to the case.

Speaking outside the court, Brafman hailed the hearing a victory.

He said: ''We fight these battles one day at a time, and today we won this round.''

And the lawyer is confident the charges against his client are ''very defensible.

He said: ''The more I investigate the case, the more I realize that the charges that are currently in the indictment are very defensible indeed.

''Any suggestion that Mr. Weinstein raped anyone, based on the overwhelming evidence that I have in my possession already, is a ludicrous suggestion, and Mr. Weinstein has of course also vigorously denied that suggestion.''

But Brafman anticipates more charges may be filed in the case.

He said: ''If there's more, we'll deal with them as they come.''

Lawyer Gloria Allred was in court for the hearing and explained afterwards she was representing the unnamed third alleged victim.

And she challenged Brafman to put Weinstein on the witness stand to defend himself.

She said: ''Are you really willing to roll the dice and hope and pray that your client will be able to answer questions under oath not only about this alleged third victim, but about other alleged victims as well?

''I doubt that you will take that risk, Mr. Brafman.''