Harvey Weinstein has reportedly been contacting media outlets about the ''worst nightmare'' he's been going through.
Harvey Weinstein has experienced ''the worst nightmare'' of his life over the last 12 months.
The movie mogul has been exiled from Hollywood after being accused of sexual misconduct by dozens of women after an expose was published in the New York Times newspaper in October 2017 and he's currently facing a charge of rape in New York.
The 66-year-old producer's lawyers have filed motions to have the charge dismissed and now Weinstein himself has directly reached out to media outlets to ask them to help put forward his side of the story.
In an email sent out to several people he previously worked with that has been obtained by TMZ - who did not receive the note from him themselves - he wrote: ''I've had one hell of a year... The worst nightmare of my life. As you can see from these articles, the police have played a very difficult role in my investigation. All 3 police officers have either been retired or repositioned from the SVU. The articles are self explanatory but I'd like to speak to you on the phone if you have some time.
''There is more to this story... I appreciate your confidentiality.
''Have a read of these articles. I wish I didn't have to ask but I'd be very appreciative of your time.
''Best, Harvey''
In October, prosecutors admitted the lead detective on the case, Detective Nicholas DiGaudio had told Weinstein's alleged rape victim to delete information from her phone before she turned it over to the District Attorney's Office.
According to a letter sent to the producer's lawyer, Ben Brafman, the woman was concerned about certain things being seen on the device, though it's unclear if the information was connected to the case. The detective told her to delete anything she was concerned about and added: ''We just won't tell.''
The admission came after a sexual assault charge against the 'Pulp Fiction' producer was dropped after the same officer failed to disclose a witness statement to prosecutors.
Mr. Brafman said: ''Only those totally uninformed would suggest that these are 'technical' issues. Nothing is further from the truth. The fact is that these issues undermine the fundamental integrity of the judicial process. This case is falling apart because it is a fundamentally bad case and bad cases eventually fall apart even when law enforcement officials try and stack the deck against the accused.''
The lawyer filed a motion last month asking for all the charges against his famous clients be dismissed, insisting the detective's actions have caused the entire case to be tainted.
Det. DiGaudio has been removed from the case.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.
Tracy Letts adapts his own prize-winning play into a blistering depiction of one of cinema's...
Kevin Smith is a deceptively good filmmaker. Often criticized for a filmic paralysis that has...
Easily the best comedy of the year - and the best film of the year...
Like watching a train wreck in slow motion while an ignorant, arrogant engineer shovels more...