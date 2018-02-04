Harvey Weinstein is considering taking legal action against Uma Thurman.

The disgraced movie mogul has slammed the 47-year-old actress' claims he made sexual advance towards her in a Parisian hotel room, before attacking her in London, insisting she has made ''false accusations'' against him.

His lawyers issued a statement following Uma's interview in the New York Times newspaper, in which she laid bare her alleged ordeal, which read: ''Ben Brafman, Mr Weinstein's attorney said that Harvey is stunned and saddened by what he claims to be false accusations by Uma Thurman, someone he has worked closely with for more than two decades.

''Mr Weinstein acknowledges making an awkward pass at Ms Thurman 25 years ago which he regrets and immediately apologized for.

''Why Ms. Thurman would wait 25 years to publicly discuss this incident and why according to Weinstein, she would embellish what really happened to include false accusations of attempted physical assault is a mystery to Weinstein and his attorneys.

''Ms Thurman's statements to the Times are being carefully examined and investigated before deciding whether any legal action against her would be appropriate.''

The 65-year-old producer - who is believed to still be receiving treatment in an Arizona clinic - insisted he always had a strong friendship with the 'Kill Bill' star and feels ''saddened and puzzled'' that she's spoken out about the alleged past altercation.

His legal team also claimed that the fact there are a ''number of images'' of Weinstein and Uma together over the years should prove the fact there wasn't a problem between them.

Another statement read: ''We have pulled a number of images that demonstrate the strong relationship Mr. Weinstein and Ms. Thurman had had over the years and we wish the New York Times would have published them.

''Mr. Weinstein acknowledges making an awkward pass 25 years ago at Ms. Thurman in England after misreading her signals, after a flirtatious exchange in Paris, for which he immediately apologised and deeply regrets. However, her claims about being physically assaulted are untrue. And this is the first time we have heard those details.

''There was no physical contact during Mr. Weinstein's awkward pass and Mr. Weinstein is saddened and puzzled as to 'why' Ms. Thurman, someone he considers a colleague and a friend, waited 25 years to make these allegations public, noting that he and Ms. Thurman have shared a very close and mutually beneficial working relationship where they have made several very successful film projects together.

'''This is the first time we are hearing that she considered Mr. Weinstein an enemy and the pictures of their history tell a completely different story.''

In her interview, the 'Pulp Fiction' star recalled how Weinstein did ''all kinds of unpleasant things'' as he allegedly tried to force himself on her.

She said: ''It was such a bat to the head. He pushed me down. He tried to shove himself on me. He tried to expose himself. He did all kinds of unpleasant things. But he didn't actually put his back into it and force me. You're like an animal wriggling away, like a lizard. I was doing anything I could to get the train back on the track. My track. Not his track.''

Uma told the publication that she later confronted Harvey in a hotel about the encounter, leading to an incident which she cannot fully remember.