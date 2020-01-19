Harvey Weinstein has claimed that there are a number of ''stealth jurors'' on his trial.

The disgraced movie mogul is to be trialled on five counts pertaining to sexual assault, including two counts of predatory sexual assault, two counts of rape and one count of criminal sex act - all allegations which he vehemently denies - but he and his legal team are now claiming jurors are pretending to be impartial.

His lawyer Arthur Aidala filed legal documents earlier this week to claim that a number of the 12 jurors were holding ''secret prejudices''.

They allege one wrote on social network Facebook: ''Goodbye Jury Duty. And goodbye Harvey Weinstein. I hope they convict you on all counts ... I was told not to talk about the trial if I was a juror ... I don't know if it's my past as a lawyer or my past at Disney but I'm free for the next 4 years - unlike Harvey! (sic)''

Whilst another wrote: ''Ok that was my time on the Weinstein case. Do I get paid? I don't get up before 5 for free. Harvey you cant act for s**t with that walker you made it look like a prize on The Price is Right. Also they're gonna crucify you. (sic)''

It comes after Weinstein's team revealed they are looking to declare a mistrial in his ongoing sexual assault case as they allege one of the jurors penned an upcoming novel titled 'Age of Consent', which is about older men pursuing younger women.

According to TMZ, Weinstein's team believe the topics discussed in the juror's novel - which is due to be published in July this year - are similar to the accusations against the disgraced movie mogul, and could therefore impact how the juror in question views the case. Weinstein's lead attorney, Donna Rotunno, claims the juror did not disclose the information about the book when being screened for jury duty.