Harvey Weinstein has been charged with rape and sexual abuse.

The disgraced movie mogul has been charged by the New York Police Department after he arrived at a police station in lower Manhattan at 07:30am.

A statement from the New York Police Department said that Weinstein had been ''arrested, processed and charged with rape, criminal sex act, sex abuse and sexual misconduct for incidents involving two separate women''.

Weinstein made a brief court appearance where prosecutor Joan Illuzzi said he had ''used his position, money and power to lure young women into situations where he was able to violate them sexually''.

Weinstein's legal team said they would be entering a not guilty plea and he was released on a $1m bail bond.

His lawyer Ben Brafman said: ''We intend to move very quickly to dismiss these charges. We believe that they are constitutionally flawed. We believe that they are not factually supported by the evidence.''

It has also been confirmed that one of the women whose accusations prompted the charges was actress Lucia Evans, who has already publicly accused Weinstein of forcing her to have oral sex in 2004.

Her lawyer Carrie Golberg said in a statement: ''This is an emotional moment. Today is big. But sexual violence is still happening. A victim or offender's fame should not matter. These cases must be prosecuted.''

Rose McGowan, one of the first women to accuse Weinstein, admitted she found it ''surreal'' seeing him arrested.

The 44-year-old actress - who alleged she was raped by Weinstein - said: ''It was surreal [but] real and it was very good feeling. It shows people worldwide, which is what I was hoping the whole time, that this cannot and will not stand.''