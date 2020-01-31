Harvey Weinstein accuser Jessica Mann has alleged she was raped by the movie mogul.

The 67-year-old disgraced producer is currently on trial in Manhattan on five charges relating to sexual assault, and on Friday (31.01.20), one of his accusers took to the stand to give her testimony against him.

Jessica Mann, 34, alleges she was raped by Weinstein in a New York hotel room in 2013, after the pair had previously been involved in a secret relationship.

Mann claims their romance was never sexual, and she was trying to break up with Weinstein when the alleged incident occurred.

She told jurors: ''I was panicked, because my worst nightmare was about to happen. I was very angry inside and very scared. I gave up at that point.''

Mann also alleges Weinstein took medication for erectile dysfunction and discarded the needle in the hotel room bin.

She added: ''I don't remember the medical term [on the package], but when I Googled it, it basically implied [erectile dysfunction medication].''

When Mann returned to Los Angeles, she sent flatter emails to Weinstein, but claims the emails were supposed to soothe his ''fragile'' ego, as she was scared of being assaulted a second time.

She explained: ''I wanted to be perceived as innocent and naive and not a threat. I didn't want to trigger his anger.''

When asked if she meant the things she said in the emails, she added: ''I would usually try to find something based in truth. I can't answer that question with yes or no.''

Mann also discussed her relationship with Weinstein, and alleged the producer was ''manipulative'' toward her.

She said: ''I entered into what I thought was going to be a real relationship with him, and it was extremely degrading from that point on.

''The more I fought, the angrier he got. And then his anger scared me and I tried to calm down, and tried to joke. He said, 'I'm not going to let you leave until I do something for you.' He started manipulating me, like, 'you accepted these invitations to my parties,' stuff like that.''

In opening statements prosecutors said Weinstein assaulted Mann multiple times in 2013, including in Los Angeles, but he is charged in connection with one encounter at the New York hotel.

Weinstein is charged with five sex crimes, including rape and assault, stemming from encounters with Mann and another accuser, Miriam 'Mimi' Haleyi, who tearfully testified in court Monday (27.01.20).

He has pleaded not guilty and denies all allegations of nonconsensual sex.