The 'Queer Eye' cast introduced Harry Styles to Grindr.

Harry, 25, spent time with some of the stars of the Netflix makeover show in Japan earlier this year and Karamo Brown revealed Harry - who has previously dated beauties including Kendall Jenner, Camille Rowe and Taylor Swift - had never heard of the gay dating app.

Speaking to host Andy Cohen on the 'Watch What Happens Live' aftershow, Karamo said: ''One of the people who was with Bobby [Berk] and I there, taught Harry, showed him Grindr. He had never seen Grindr before, it was his first time and it was kind of cute that this straight guy was like 'There's an app where you can just find a date?' and I just thought it was really cute.''

Bobby previously uploaded videos of himself and Karamo hanging out with Harry at a karaoke bar in Tokyo back in February, where they performed Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' and Whitney Houston's 'I Have Nothing'.

And Bobby said: ''He was a super sweet guy, super chill. I mean who else could you wish for as a better karaoke partner?''

Bobby previously revealed that they met Harry through Japanese-American model Kiko Mizuhara, who the 'Sign of the Times' singer was linked to earlier this year.

He said: ''Do you know Kiko Mizuhara? She's a huge star and model over there [in Japan]. They started following each other, and commented on each other's Instagram, and once the tabloids picked it up, they were like 'Harry and Kiko are dating!' But they had never met each other, and then they started DMing and talking. And he was in Japan, and her and I were hanging out at a friend's house. And he messages 'Hey, what are you guys doing?' And she was like 'Hey, we're just chilling at a friend's house, like come over', and then Harry came over and we went out for karaoke.''