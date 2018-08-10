One Direction are ''never'' getting back together.

Fans have been hopeful that the 'Best Song Ever' hitmakers - comprised of Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan - would eventually reunite following their decision to take an extended hiatus in 2015, but it looks like that may never happen as their close friend Nick Grimshaw has claimed they're over for good.

Speaking on his last ever Radio 1 breakfast show, Nick asked his former producer Fiona Hanlon: ''When we started this show [One Direction] were all together as a five piece. Do you think they'll ever get back together?''

Answering his own question, he replied: ''No, not a chance, it's not happening is it?''

However, not all hope is lost as Liam recently said that there may be a possibility of a reunion in the near future but, right now, his schedule is booked solid with his debut solo album due out at the end of 2018 and he plans to go on a tour the year after.

He said recently: ''My album comes out at the end of the year and then I'm going on tour in 2019. It's amazing that we're doing our own thing and then, hopefully one day soon, we get back together and have another great time of it, who knows?''

Since announcing their hiatus in 2015, all members have launched solo careers, and the heartthrob recently admitted they've only been able to show who they really are as individuals since doing their own thing.

He spilled: ''When you're in the band, there are certain jobs you have to do and hoops you have to jump through, so that was always a little bit of a strain on all of us.''

Liam previously said that if the band decide to reunite in the future, it would be likely they'd all perform one another's solo songs.

He said: ''For me the only way One Direction could better themselves from going to playing stadiums - like where else do you play? - is to manage to be, you know, like 'The Avengers', like we're successful on our own.

''Like if Iron Man wants to go and deal with someone, he just deals with them.

''He doesn't call up Hulk and be like 'oh, whatever' unless he really needs him.

''So my thing is, why aren't we like that?

''Like, we should go and boss it on our own and then when we do the show it can be like 'yeah, yeah, just sit down there boys, I'll sing a bit of 'Slow Hands'', you know what I mean? Imagine that?''