One Direction have paid their respects to Harry Styles' late stepfather.

Robin Twist - who married the 23-year-old singer's mother Anne Cox in 2013 - passed away earlier this week aged 57 after losing his battle with cancer, and now Harry's band mates have taken to social media to post their well wishes.

Liam Payne, 23, posted a photo on his Instagram account of Robin and Anne, as he said his passing marked an ''extremely sad day'' for those who knew him.

He wrote: ''Harry my heart really goes out to you such an extremely sad day for us all who knew Robin. What a kind, gentle and beautiful soul, a true rarity to find in today's world. Sometimes they really do take the best of us far too soon. X (sic)''

Niall Horan, also 23, shared the same photo on his Instagram account in black and white, and wrote: ''very sad to hear about the loss of Robin . For those who had the pleasure of knowing Robin will know that he was the nicest , kindest, most generous , hilariously funny guy you'll have met . He always had a smile on his face even when he was battling the terrible illness . Love ya H . Please give your mum and the rest of the family a massive hug from my family . (sic)''

Whilst 25-year-old Louis Tomlinson took to Twitter to offer his condolences after hearing the sad news.

He tweeted: ''Devastated to hear the news about Robin . He was the such a lovely kind and funny guy. Sending all my love to the whole family.

''You'll be missed mate :( (sic)''

As of yet, former One Direction member Zayn Malik - who left the band to pursue a solo career in 2015 prior to their hiatus later the same year - has yet to publicly comment on the news via his social media channels.

A spokesperson for the 'Sign of the Times' hitmaker confirmed the tragic news on Thursday (22.06.17).

They said: ''Harry's stepfather, Robin Twist, sadly passed away this week after a long battle with cancer. The family asks for privacy at this time.''