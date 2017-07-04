Nial Horan won't follow Harry Styles into movies.

The 23-year-old star's One Direction bandmate will be seen making his big screen debut in Christopher Nolan's World War II blockbuster 'Dunkirk' when it's released in cinemas later this month, but Niall isn't tempted by Hollywood because he thinks you have less ''control'' over your work.

He told The Sun newspaper: ''I don't think i have the patience for it. There's a lot of waiting around. With music you're doing it yourself and you feel like you're in more control.

''I'm a bit of a perfectionist as well. And I feel like I'm alright at this music thing so I might stick to it.''

Something Niall is interested in is potentially relocating to Australia because he just loves life Down Under.

He told Channel Seven's Sunrise on Tuesday (04.07.17): ''I'm just obsessed with this country. Anyone want to give up their job? I'm trying to find an excuse to move down here.''

Meanwhile, Niall has insisted there is no competition between himself and his One Direction bandmates - Harry, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson - with their respective solo careers because they are all working on very different music, and fully support each other.

The 'Slow Hands' hitmaker said: ''We are enjoying it all, everyone else thinks that we're rivals. It would be weird if we were all releasing the same kind of music, but we're not.''