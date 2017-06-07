Harry Styles has announced MUNA will support him on his tour.

The 'Sign of the Times' hitmaker is ''looking forward'' to having the band - consisting of Katie Gavin, Josette Maskin, and Naomi McPherson - accompany him when he travels around to perform dates in North America and Europe later this year.

Taking to his Twitter account, the 23-year-old star wrote: ''@whereisMUNA will be joining me on tour this year in North America and Europe. Looking forward to it.''

The band then added a few minuted later: ''We're very happy to be joining this fine gentleman on tour this fall. much love, harry. (sic)''

The former One Direction singer's tour sold out within minutes of going on sale last month and while he's grateful for the support, he's reassured fans who missed out on tickets this time around that he will be back ''next year'' with another tour.

He said at the time: ''I am overwhelmed, thank you. If I don't get to see you this tour, I'll come back around next year if you'll have me. Love, H. (sic)''

The hunk will kick off his debut solo tour in the US and Canada before he'll jet to Europe, Asia and Australia and New Zealand for his gigs there.

Meanwhile, although all of the One Direction boys - comprised also of Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson - are currently on an extended hiatus and have released their own solo material, Niall is adamant they'll eventually get back together.

He said recently: ''It's been a year and a bit already. We don't want to put a time on it. But when that phone call does come, no matter whoever it comes from, we're back again. At the minute it's exactly where it was six months ago - we're doing our own thing. You know I'm going to probably end up touring [with his solo music], Harry will probably end up doing the same, probably Liam probably Louis, that's a year - time adds up.''