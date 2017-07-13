Lush is sending Harry Styles 100 Sex Bombs.

The bath and body brand were so impressed with Harry's album artwork on his debut solo album 'Harry Styles', which shows him lying in a bath of pink water, that they have sent him some of their own bath bombs.

Lush wrote on Twitter: ''Hey @Harry_Styles - something to get you in the mood for a good...soak?''

And Lush included a picture of a sign saying, ''To Harry, from one sex bomb to another. Love Lush xxx (sic).''

After Harry's artwork was released earlier this year, Lush was inundated with requests for how to achieve a similar look.

The company tweeted in April: ''If you mix Think Pink with Milky Bath you'd get a similar colour .... minus the damp pop star sadly though (sic).''

Meanwhile, Harry, 23, had to cut off his famous long hair for his debut movie role in 'Dunkirk' but has insisted he wasn't too upset.

He said recently: ''I didn't think too much about it. I assumed when auditioning for a [movie] based in World War II I'd probably have to have a trim.

''It was a little breezy behind the ears, which was nice.''

Harry donated his locks to the charity Little Princess Trust and the company said: ''Huge thank you to Harry Styles for supporting our #hairtospare campaign! Thank you for donating your hair to us Harry!

''We are grateful to anyone who decides to do good things for us. Harry Styles' high profile however helps raise awareness about the charity too.

''He reached out to the Trust because he wanted to support us - what an endorsement from someone so popular!

''If you would like to support the charity too, please click here.

''Thank you and thanks to Harry too! (sic).''