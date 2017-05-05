Musician Harry Styles has revealed he wrote his new single 'Sweet Creature' with one person in mind, although he won't say who.
Harry Styles' new single 'Sweet Creature' refers to a specific person - but he won't say who.
The 23-year-old star's new record has been written with one particular person in mind, although Harry isn't sure whether his unnamed inspiration will realise it.
He explained: ''I think it's important to remember is it's not always necessarily the first thing that you might think of but I obviously would never tell someone that what they thought was wrong.
''I think the best thing about music is everyone can take away different things from stuff and that's not wrong, there's not really a wrong answer. I feel like a lot of my favourite songs that mean something to me, I'd be disappointed if someone told me that they were about something else. It might ruin the song for me.
'''Sweet Creature' is definitely about one person, but I think it's important to remember that there's many different types of things that could be about.''
In fact, Harry usually writes songs for one specific listener, and he thinks music is a great way to convey his feelings.
Harry - who has previously dated the likes of Taylor Swift and Kendall Jenner - told 102.5 FM's 'The Zach Sang And The Gang Show': ''In my opinion, I think most songs are written for one listener.
''Maybe there's one thing in there that only they'll notice about them ... It's so much easier to say something in a song than it is to say it to someone and I think it's really amazing to be able to communicate through that and be able to wrap up everything that you want to say in three and a half minutes and say it in a song.''
The Stooges frontman Iggy Pop awarded France's 'highest honor'.
Guns N' Roses have grossed $230m from their 'Not In This Lifetime' tour so far.
Jason Drucker is Greg Heffley in the upcoming movie based on the novel of the same name.
Ford attributes his career success to films that pass 'from generation to generation'.
Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn got walked in on by police on their first night together.
It's 1940 and World War II is in full swing. Allied soldiers from Britain, Belgium,...
Filmmaker Spurlock (Super Size Me) is known for his investigative wit, but there's none of...
British pop heartthrobs One Direction became a worldwide sensation when they were thrust together on...
Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson may make up the...
They're the biggest boyband in the world since coming third in the seventh series of...