Harry Styles' new single 'Sweet Creature' refers to a specific person - but he won't say who.

The 23-year-old star's new record has been written with one particular person in mind, although Harry isn't sure whether his unnamed inspiration will realise it.

He explained: ''I think it's important to remember is it's not always necessarily the first thing that you might think of but I obviously would never tell someone that what they thought was wrong.

''I think the best thing about music is everyone can take away different things from stuff and that's not wrong, there's not really a wrong answer. I feel like a lot of my favourite songs that mean something to me, I'd be disappointed if someone told me that they were about something else. It might ruin the song for me.

'''Sweet Creature' is definitely about one person, but I think it's important to remember that there's many different types of things that could be about.''

In fact, Harry usually writes songs for one specific listener, and he thinks music is a great way to convey his feelings.

Harry - who has previously dated the likes of Taylor Swift and Kendall Jenner - told 102.5 FM's 'The Zach Sang And The Gang Show': ''In my opinion, I think most songs are written for one listener.

''Maybe there's one thing in there that only they'll notice about them ... It's so much easier to say something in a song than it is to say it to someone and I think it's really amazing to be able to communicate through that and be able to wrap up everything that you want to say in three and a half minutes and say it in a song.''