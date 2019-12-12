Harry Styles would love to collaborate with Lady Gaga - but only if it ''makes sense''.

The former One Direction star is a huge fan of the 'Shallow' hitmaker and whilst he has admitted that he's not one for working with other artists, he wouldn't rule out getting the US pop superstar in the studio if they came up with something that would suit them both.

Appearing on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on Thursday (12.12.19), he said of a potential song with Gaga: ''I tend to not go out, I'm usually like kinda locked in the studio so I end up not - I don't know where a collaboration would come from but I love Gaga and there's a lot of people I'm a big fan of, so maybe one day, somewhere down the line, if it works and makes sense then that would be fun.''

The 'Watermelon Sugar' hitmaker releases his second solo record, 'Fine Line', on Friday (13.12.19), and the 25-year-old singer admitted the ''most exciting part'' is is sharing his ''vulnerable'' side.

Harry also suggested he has some unfinished songs that could be released further down the line or go towards a third LP.

He said: ''I think when you start playing it to people who aren't involved in making it, you kind of hear it again as if you're listening to it for the first time and you're like, 'Oo I wonder what they think about that and I wonder what they think about that.'

''It can be difficult I guess to be vulnerable with it and I think that's kind of the exciting part.

''I wrote like 50 songs in the first like month, maybe six weeks. ''I'd say by the end there was like 80, 90 songs maybe. Not all finished but ideas.''

The 'Sign of the Times' hitmaker recently admitted he finally felt the ''freedom'' to have ''fun'' and be himself on the record.

The 'Dunkirk' actor was nervous about what the boy band's fans would make of his self-titled debut solo record after they went on an indefinite hiatus in 2016.

However, after they welcomed his solo tunes with open arms, the 'Kiwi' singer said it gave him the confidence to make the kind of music that he enjoys making.

He shared: ''The fact that the last album wasn't necessarily a radio record, but I could tour it and people came to the shows and enjoyed them, made me feel I had freedom to make what I wanted to, and I wanted to make some fun songs.

''Coming off the road, there was a definite feeling of, 'OK, now I know what it feels like to play a show on my own, what do I want the songs to be like if I'm going to tour again?'

''So I definitely went into this album with a freedom, that I didn't have, or didn't allow myself to have, last time.''

