Harry Styles is said to be ''working'' on a number of different film projects.
The 'Kiwi' hitmaker has reportedly turned his focus to acting and movies and has even been stepping behind the camera for some new films.
A source told The Sun On Sunday newspaper: ''Since stepping away from 1D, Harry has really enjoyed life outside that pop bubble. Acting is something he really enjoys and he's been working behind the camera on a number of different projects.''
Harry is still working on music too and he recently revealed he is recording his second solo album.
Speaking back in November, he spilled: ''I'm making my second album right now, so I'm going to do that [making the right choices], read a lot and see what happens.''
On finding his feet as a solo artist, he added: ''I tried to write as much as possible, with as many different people as possible and try and learn as much as I could. I guarantee I wrote a lot of really, really bad sh** before I wrote anything good.''
This time round, the heartthrob doesn't have the pressure of having to fit in a movie role, like he did with 'Dunkirk' last year. Though he hinted that he'd just have to manage if another job came up whilst he's writing his new record.
He added: ''When I got the role in 'Dunkirk', it happened right at the start of my first album, so I had to stop everything for five months. But stuff like that always happens when it happens, so ... I'm enjoying not knowing to be honest.''
