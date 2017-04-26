Harry Styles will have a week-long residency on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden' next month.

The 23-year-old singer chatted to the CBS host in a FaceTime call posted on YouTube on Tuesday (25.04.17), to reveal he's heading to America and was looking for a temporary home.

Harry said: ''I'm coming to LA soon, and I need somewhere to stay.''

His 38-year-old pal replied: ''Sure, if you want to stay at mine, you're welcome.''

However, the 'Sign of the Times' musician was dissatisfied with the suggestion as he wanted to reside somewhere that felt more like ''home''.

Harry continued: ''Oh God no. No, no , no, no. I want to stay at the studio.

''I just want to stay somewhere that feels like home.

But James wasn't initially taken with the idea, and has put in place a few house rules, including no visitors.

In the clip, he said: ''Hang on. Are you saying you want to crash on 'The Late Late Show' coach, here, at the studio?

''Feels a bit weird to be honest.''

''Fine, you're more than welcome to stay here for a week. But there are rules. No house guests.

''I think you know what I mean. Zero house guests. If you're crashing here, you have to work for it, you're going to have to pitch in.''

The One Direction singer then volunteered to pay his way by singing on the show every evening, but the former 'Gavin & Stacey' star declined the option because he wants to be the only one who belts out the ballads on his programme.

However, Harry will indeed be singing on the show and will perform a different track from his self-titled solo LP every night during his residency, which will begin on May 15, three days after the release of the record.

The 'Dunkirk' actor is also expected to appear in a variety of other segments throughout the week.

James has prayed for help ahead of Harry's guest stint.

He ended the conversation by saying: ''A week of Harry Styles. God help us all.''