Harry Styles told fans ''we're all a little bit gay aren't we' at his final concert on his solo world tour.
Harry Styles says everyone is ''a little bit gay''.
Just days after the 'Sign of the Times' singer helped a fan come out at his concert in San Jose, California, Harry made the declaration to the crowd at his show at The Forum in Los Angeles on Saturday (14.07.18).
After reading out a sign from a fan, which said: ''I'm gay and I love you,'' Harry, 24, replied, ''I love you as well. I mean, we're all a little bit gay, aren't we.''
His announcement was greeted with huge cheers by the crowd at the show, which was the final concert on Harry's solo world tour.
The moment was captured on video by members of the crowd and posted across various social media channels.
Harry's final show was an emotional one and he paid tribute to his fans for supporting his solo career.
The One Direction star said: ''I'm getting emotional now. Thank you to my friends, my family, my manager, who is here tonight. You brought me here on January 14 of 2014 and I walked through that tunnel there and The Eagles were sound-checking. It was beautiful. Since then, I've always wanted to play here.
''To everyone out there who has come to any shows, come to see us on this tour. I thank you from the bottom of my heart. You have changed my life. I love you so much. Thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you.''
Harry's first solo world tour has included 89 shows across Europe, North America, South America, Australia and Asia and he has been praised for his inclusivity.
Earlier this week, Harry helped a fan come out to her parents during his concert, when he noticed her holding a sign in the crowd.
The poster read: ''I'm gonna come out to my parents because of you.''
According to social media posts from fans at the concert, Harry looked at the sign, asked what the mum's name was, and said: ''Tina, she's gay.''
