Harry Styles wants his fans to relate to his music.

The 'Watermelon Sugar' hitmaker doesn't like to explain his music too much as he wants people to have their own thoughts about its meaning.

He said: ''I think the music obviously means so much to me. It's kind of why I tend not to explain songs too much because I think it's important for it to, I guess to allow it to mean whatever it means to different people. And I know there's songs that I've loved in my life where I find out it's about something else and I'm almost like, 'Oh, I wish I didn't know that, because it used to mean so much to me.' And it's amazing if people can relate to your music. I'm just a fan of music. I don't think I operate on any kind of higher level of listening than anybody else. I just love music and I make what excites me and I think if somebody else can relate to it and take something from it, then that's kind of the biggest compliment they can give me.''

And the 26-year-old singer writes his music for himself as he feels that it is the best way to make sure it is as ''honest'' as possible.

Speaking at an exclusive Q&A over the weekend, he added: ''I think what I like about it is really when I start making stuff, I don't think about it coming out. I don't think about album release date, first single, second single. I don't really think about it. I start off writing it for me and for you. I start off writing it for myself and I just find that I make more honest music that way. I think there are a lot of parts of it that are vulnerable and emotional and I guess sad at times. But I think what I love about the album so much is that, I think even in the saddest moments there's quite a lot of optimism and there's like moments of joy and that stuff. I think the exciting thing with music is that, that doesn't have to be a lyric or a line, that could be like a music thing, it could be a little sprinkle of joy in a song that is really sad.''