Harry Styles reportedly tried to keep his music video shoot a secret by making out it was a mayonnaise advert.

The 'Kiwi' hitmaker's team tried their hardest to keep the major filming for the promo under wraps, but the sheer capacity of Harry's crew and security and the fact he was spotted by Mexican fans in Lombardo Toledano in Cancun, Mexico, as they filmed scenes at 20 buildings, including a yellow property, gave it away.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''The area was swarming with people.

''People in the neighbourhood knew filming couldn't just be for a mayo advert, as there would never be so much security or such a large crew.

''His team had bought hundreds of bouquets of violet and purple flowers for the video. Harry spent most of time filming inside a yellow house.''

There is no word on what the song that will accompany the music video is called.

The One Direction star's 2017 self-titled debut - which includes the hit single 'Sign Of The Times' - went gold in six countries, including the UK and US.

And the 25-year-old star admitted he had no idea what he was doing the first time round, and wrote a lot of ''sh** songs'' before arriving at his final track-listing.

He spilled: ''I'm making my second album right now, so I'm going to do that [making the right choices], read a lot and see what happens.''

On finding his feet as a solo artist, he added: ''I tried to write as much as possible, with as many different people as possible and try and learn as much as I could.

''I guarantee I wrote a lot of really, really bad sh** before I wrote anything good.''

This time round, the heartthrob doesn't have the pressure of having to fit in a movie role, like he did with 'Dunkirk' two years ago.

Though he hinted that he'd just have to manage if another job came up whilst he's writing his new record.

He said: ''When I got the role in 'Dunkirk', it happened right at the start of my first album, so I had to stop everything for five months.

''But stuff like that always happens when it happens, so ... I'm enjoying not knowing to be honest.''

As it happens, Harry is rumoured to be playing Prince Eric in 'The Little Mermaid', although it's currently only in pre-production.