Harry Styles is to star in a one-off show on the BBC in November.

The chart-topping singer's programme, titled 'Harry Styles at the BBC', is to be hosted by his friend and radio DJ Nick Grimshaw and will see the One Direction star perform tracks from his self-titled solo album.

Harry, 23, will also discuss his life and career - including his recent appearance in the Christopher Nolan-directed movie 'Dunkirk' - with Nick.

Of the show, Nick said: ''Harry is a great performer and full of so many wonderful stories about his extraordinary career, which he'll be sharing with us.''

Meanwhile, Guy Freeman, the editor of special events and formats at BBC Studios, explained the programme will allow viewers to get closer to the British star.

He said: ''These shows are all about creating a world in which superstars like Harry feel incredibly comfortable and alongside their brilliant, live performances, can simply have fun and enjoy revealing more of themselves to viewers than is ever normally possible.''

In appearing on the one-off programme, Harry will be following in the footsteps of Adele and Michael Buble, both of whom have previously had their own shows on the BBC.

Harry has already enjoyed a hugely successful year, which has seen him launch his debut solo album and also make his first on-screen appearance.

The 'Sign of the Times' hitmaker stars alongside Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy and Mark Rylance in 'Dunkirk', but Harry admitted he was initially ''scared'' of the film's director.

He recently said: ''I think walking onto the set was so overwhelming. Trying to imagine something of that size and when you actually see it, it's insane.

''And I was pretty in awe of him [Christopher Nolan] the whole time I was filming. I was a bit scared of him.''