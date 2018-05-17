Harry Styles has signed on as executive producer for upcoming CBS sitcom 'Happy Together', which is based on a period of his own life after One Direction rose to fame.
The 24-year-old star has signed on as executive producer for upcoming CBS sitcom 'Happy Together', which will follow his story during the period after One Direction - which also featured rose to fame on 'The X Factor' UK.
The show stars Damon Wayans Jr. and Amber Stevens West as a married couple whose quiet life in suburbia is changed when a musician played by Felix Mallard moves in, according to People magazine.
It's actually based on a time in Harry's own life when he settled in with friend and mentor Ben Winston - who now works on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden' - and his wife Meredith after his band's talent show success.
Felix, 20, opened up about Harry's involvement in the programme, and said he's ''really keen''.
He explained: ''I got to chat with him when were first deciding to do the show and he's really excited. He's really keen.
''He knows that it's a story based on his life, and he gets to produce a TV show which is fantastic for his career. So I think he really, really does care.''
Although the sitcom will take some liberties, and not aim to be a strictly accurate representation, it's thought Harry will still want to stay involved in a big way.
Amber, 31, added: ''This is his story, and even though we're not telling it exactly as it happened, people are going to ask questions - like, 'Did this really happen to you?'
''So he's going to care about the stories that we're telling. I think he's going to have a pretty strong presence as a producer.''
