Harry Styles will debut another new song on 'Saturday Night Live'.

The One Direction singer will play his first solo single 'Sign of the Times', when he appears on the comedy sketch show on Saturday (08.04.17) and, according to Billboard, he will also treat fans to one more new track from his upcoming album.

Meanwhile, Harry, 23, has revealed that he feels ''lucky'' to get the chance to perform on the long-running show as a solo artist and he can't wait to catch up with the night's host, Jimmy Fallon.

He told SiriusXM's 'The Morning Mash Up': ''I think it will be fun. I love Jimmy. He's a great guy. And I love that show. I was on it a couple times with [One Direction]. The crew and the cast, and everyone, is amazing, so I'm looking forward to getting back on the show.

''We don't get it here [in England], so I didn't grow up watching it. But I think as soon as you're in America or doing music, you kind of know that it's a big deal. So we're lucky enough to be on it while in the band, and I feel lucky to be going on again. I'm happy to be going back on there.''

Harry also joked that he has ''no idea'' why he agreed to be suspended in the air from a helicopter for his debut solo video.

He said: ''I have no idea. I have no idea why I agreed to it. I have no idea why people let me do it.

''I appreciate you thinking about safety concerns. I did a couple times. It was amazing. It was pretty great. It was a very ambitious shoot. I remember the first time we talked about the idea and I kind of thought it was a joke. It was pretty intense. I went pretty high.''