Harry Styles has reportedly been offered a spot at Glastonbury next year.

The former One Direction star could become the first member of the boy band - which was also comprised of Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and formerly Zayn Malik - to play the Worthy Farm festival in Somerset, England, as it's rumoured festival organisers are keen for him to play the 50th anniversary event next June.

A source told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: ''Harry's solo career is a huge departure from the pop stuff he did with One Direction. There's a genuine respect for the music he's making and festival organisers know he can pull in the crowds.''

The rumour comes hot off the heels of Harry announcing his second solo album 'Fine Line' - the follow-up to his 2017 self-titled debut.

So far, Diana Ross has been confirmed for the Sunday afternoon legend's slot at Glastonbury, which takes place between June 24, 2020 and June 28, 2020.

Sir Paul McCartney recently hinted that he could be set to play the music extravaganza next year.

The Beatles legend last played the Pyramid Stage in 2004 and he admitted that he thinks the time has come for him to return to Worthy Farm, especially as his daughters Stella, 47, and Mary, 50, are keen for him to play the festival.

He said: ''People are saying that it will be good if I did it, so I'm starting to think about whether I can or whether it would be a good thing.

''My kids are saying, 'Dad, we've got to talk about Glastonbury', and I think I know what they mean.''

McCartney, 77, insisted that nothing has been set in stone yet, but it's definitely on the cards.

He added: ''We played there quite a long time ago so maybe it is time to go back. I don't know. I'd have to put a few things in place.

''It's starting to become some remote kind of possibility. It's definitely not fixed yet but people are starting to talk about it.''