Harry Styles is to headline Pepsi's pre-Super Bowl bash this year.

The 25-year-old singer will take to the stage at Meridian Island in Miami for the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl party on January 31st in what will be his first appearance at the American football event.

He said in a statement: ''I'm excited to be playing the Pepsi Super Bowl party this year. I hear they're amazing and I'm looking forward to it. See you in Miami.''

Harry will be joined by Mark Ronson, who will also DJ at the spectacle ahead of Super Bowl 54, which will take place on February 2nd at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are set to headline the Super Bowl Half-time Show at the American football event, and this week it was confirmed Demi Lovato will perform the National Anthem before the game.

Demi wrote on Instagram: ''Singing the National Anthem at #SBLIV ... See you in Miami (sic)''

A post on the NFL Twitter page read: ''We are excited to announce @ddlovato will help us culminate our 100th season by singing the National Anthem at #SuperBowl LIV on @FOXTV 2/2! (sic)''

Shakira is particularly delighted about performing at the Super Bowl, because the match - the conclusion of the regular NFL season - falls on her birthday.

She recently said: ''It's gonna be on my birthday! I've always wanted to perform at the Super Bowl. I think it's the holy grail of the entertainment industry ... It's a sports event but it has a huge relevance for us artists and I think it's gonna be fantastic and I'm gonna be celebrating my birthday with 100 million people. Just a small party, it's surreal, actually.''

Jennifer added: ''I cannot tease or reveal, but we are rehearsing. I started in December, now it's crunch time. We're all coming back, we're all excited. It's going to be a great show, what can I tell you? We're going to try to give the best Super Bowl ever.''

Two out of four teams - Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers, Green Bay Packers, and Tennessee Titans - will qualify for the Super Bowl this weekend.

The Chiefs face the Titans on Sunday (19.02.20) and later that day the 49ers will take on the Packers.