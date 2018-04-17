Harry Styles thanked Mabel for supporting him on tour by throwing a cream pie at her face.

The 'Sweet Creature' singer stormed the stage whilst the 'Fine Line' hitmaker was opening for him on the last night of their tour at Dublin's 3Arena on Monday night (16.04.18), covering her face in the sweet treat, before hugging her and running away.

Luckily for the One Direction star, he'd used a pie with vegan ingredients as the star follows the meat and dairy-free diet.

Sharing a clip of the hilarious moment on Twitter, Mabel wrote: ''When @Harry_Styles pranks you on stage and throws a cream pie in your face whilst you're singing. At least it was vegan (sic)''

Thanking the 22-year-old star - who is daughter of Neneh Cherry and Massive Attack's Cameron McVey - for joining him on the road, Harry added to his profile: ''A huge thank you @Mabel for also being wonderful. To all the crew, and everyone involved, thank you. Australia, I'll see you soon. H (sic)''

The 24-year-old heartthrob's tour has been full of fun and games, at The O2 in London last week, Harry managed to catch a gummy bear in his mouth after it was hurled on stage by a fan.

The 'Kiwi' singer was performing his second night at the 20,000-capacity arena and entertained the front row by letting them aim the Haribo fruit gum directly into his mouth.

In fan footage shared on Twitter, the 'Dunkirk' star could be heard shouting to the fan: ''You can do one in my mouth and then the game's over, and only throw Haribo. Okay?''

After chewing the sweet treat, a pleased Harry quipped: ''I cannot tell you how relieved I am that went in.''

Harry will head to Australian next performing at Perth Arena on Saturday (21.04.18).