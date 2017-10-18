Harry Styles is ''still trying to figure out'' his life.

The 23-year-old singer decided to go solo after his band One Direction went on an extended hiatus in 2016 but, although he thoroughly enjoys making music on his own, he's still trying to work out what it is he wants to explore in the industry.

Speaking to CBS, he said: ''I don't know the answers, I'm 23 and very much feel like I am still learning so much. I'm just kind of figuring it out. I wanted [my music] to be honest and I wanted to love it every time that I played it. It didn't feel scary, I mean I think the idea of making something that I wasn't 100 per cent behind is much scarier.''

Harry was still a teenager when he shot into the limelight after taking part in 'The X Factor' and he has admitted he'll never forget how quickly his life changed.

He explained: ''First of all, it's fun because you're not at school so you're already winning. The first time we got to Paris we got off the train and there was a lot of people there and I lost my shoes. I ended up off the ground somehow and realised I wasn't walking any more. That was crazy.''

Meanwhile, the 'Sign of the Times' singer made his acting debut this year with a well-received performance in wartime drama 'Dunkirk' but he thinks his two professions are very different and he puts ''so much'' of himself into his music.

He said: ''When I heard about 'Dunkirk', I felt it would have been something I'd have been really excited to watch if I'd not been involved. I just felt very lucky to be involved in something I thought was going to be amazing.

''To me, acting and singing very much feel like opposite things. With music, you put so much of yourself into it. The whole point of acting is not being yourself at all - you're trying to completely play someone else.''