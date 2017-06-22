Harry Styles' stepfather Robin Twist has died.

The chart-topping singer's stepdad - who married his mother Anne Cox in 2013 - passed away earlier this week, aged 57, after losing his battle with cancer.

A spokesperson for Harry said: ''Harry's stepfather, Robin Twist, sadly passed away this week after a long battle with cancer. The family asks for privacy at this time.''

Robin played an integral part in Harry and his sister Gemma's upbringing, helping to guide them through their teenage years.

Harry, 23, even served as the best man at Robin and Anne's wedding and later admitted the challenge of giving the his speech was ''the most nerve-wracking'' moment of his life.

Reflecting on his wedding day responsibilities, Harry previously shared: ''I practised on my own for days beforehand, on the sofa reciting it to myself. I tried to make it have a bit of everything.

''When everyone thought it was going to be really emotional, I pulled the rug out from under everyone's feet and injected a bit of humour. It seemed to go well.''

Harry also admitted he was supportive of Robin and Anne's relationship from the outset, encouraging his mother to spend as much time with him as possible.

The British star explained: ''I was always asking mum if he was coming over. But she wanted to make sure Gemma and I were okay with him being.

''She worried a lot so I used to text him and tell him to come over.''

As well as helping to raise Harry and Gemma, Robin - whose death comes just three weeks after his fourth wedding anniversary - also had two children from a previous marriage, Mike and Amy.