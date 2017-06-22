Harry Styles has reportedly split from Tess Ward.

The 23-year-old singer was believed to have struck up a romance with the food blogger last month after being introduced through mutual friends, but sources now claim the pair have called it quits after the blonde beauty realised she still harboured feelings toward her ex.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ''Harry and Tess haven't seen each other for a number of weeks. They're both constantly travelling the world. Tess realised she still had feelings for her ex after splitting from him to date Harry and has apologised to him for her romance with the singer. It will take a while for Tess to build back his trust but they have been getting on as normal. She was in London this week and met her ex straight away -- they've been inseparable since.''

The news comes after sources previously claimed the 'Sign of the Times' hitmaker and 27-year-old Tess were a ''great match'' for one another, with those close to the One Direction hunk saying he ''deserves a proper girlfriend''.

An insider claimed last month: ''I wouldn't say they [are] super serious or in love, but they're really getting to know each other. Every time they meet it's exciting.

''They're a great match. Everyone that has met them has only had good things to say. We're excited for him - he deserves a proper girlfriend.''

Harry and Tess has been on ''a number of dates'' in May whilst Harry was in London promoting the release of his self titled debut solo album.

A source said: ''As soon as Harry met Tess there was an instant spark between them.

''They really bonded over their mutual love of quirky fashion and food - and things turned romantic quickly.

''They've been on a number of dates while Harry has been in London and he's already introduced Tess to some of his close friends including his personal stylist Lou Teasdale.

''This really seems different to Harry's past relationships as Harry genuinely is besotted with Tess and doesn't want to risk messing this one up.''