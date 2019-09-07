Harry Styles' solo tour changed him ''emotionally''.

The 25-year-old singer admitted he became more accepting of himself after embarking on a tour for his debut solo album 'Harry Styles' and he praised his fans for giving him a safe space to ''experiment and have fun''.

Rolling Stone magazine writer Rob Sheffield shared a quote from his interview with Harry on Twitter, which read: ''The tour, that affected me deeply. It really changed me emotionally. Having people come to sing the songs. For me the tour was the biggest thing in terms of being more accepting of myself, I think. I kept thinking, 'Oh wow, they really want me to be myself. And be out and do it'.

''That's the thing I'm most thankful for, of touring. I feel like the fans in the room - it's this environment where people come to feel like they can be themselves. There's nothing that makes me feel more myself than to be in this whole room of people. It made me see people want to see me experiment and have fun. Nobody wants to see you fake it.''

Meanwhile, Harry recently revealed he was ''nervous'' playing his new album for Stevie Nicks.

Speaking in The Face Volume 4 Issue 001, he said: ''It's a double-edged thing. You're always nervous when you are playing people music for the first time.

''You've heard it so much by this point, you forget that people haven't heard it before. It's hard to not feel like you've done what you've set out to do.

''You are happy with something and then someone who you respect so much and look up to is, like: 'I really like this.' ''

Stevie has described the highly anticipated follow up LP as ''spectacular'', and she claimed it is a world away from the music he made with One Direction - and indeed from the material on his first standalone effort.

She said: ''It's not like his last album. It's not like anything One Direction ever did. It's pure Harry, as Harry would say. He's made a very different record and it's spectacular.''