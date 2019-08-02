Harry Styles sleeps in the new Gucci fragrance Mémoire d'une Odeur.

The 25-year-old singer and actor fronts the new campaign for Gucci's first unisex perfume and he revealed that he loves the scent so much he wears it to bed.

When asked by Dazed if he really wears Mémoire?, Harry confirmed: ''All the time. I sleep in it.''

Harry also revealed he was attracted to the campaign because he loves how the fragrance ''transcends gender''.

He said: ''It transcends gender. I really like wearing it because it's (Gucci's) first universal fragrance. It's really fresh to me. Floral, clean, not heavy. It smells like what I imagine Joan Didion's house to smell like.''

And Harry also loves how perfumes evoke memories, explaining that his mother's fragrance reminds him of his childhood.

He said: ''I like a fragrance that has some emotion behind it. The triggering of memories from smell is really strong for everyone. My mother has always worn the same perfume. It smells like roman candles and jasmine. So like anytime I smell it, I feel like a kid again. I feel like everyone has those.''

Harry has worked closely with Gucci's Alessandro Michele over the past few years and he loves how experimenting with fashion makes him feel.

He explained: ''I love the clothes. That helps a lot. Just going on stage in a nuts suit with a bunch of sequins makes you feel good, and then you want to play.''