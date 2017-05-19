Harry Styles ended his week-long residency on 'The Late Late Show' with a hilarious edition of 'Carpool Karaoke'.

The 'Sign Of The Times' hitmaker joined the show's host James Corden in his infamous car to bring the week to a close with a bang.

Once in their seats, Harry recalled the time he had appeared on the show with his One Direction bandmates.

James said: ''Last time we did this, you were not alone in the car and now you are. Now you're up front.''

To which Harry replied: ''I was back middle ... I feel like I've got more control over the buttons [this time].''

And James added: ''I don't know if you're speaking on a different level; if you're saying you've got more control over the buttons and the buttons are something deeper.''

The pair then went into performing Harry's debut solo track 'Sign Of The Times', which the former One Direction star admitted sometimes makes him feel emotional when he sings it.

He said: ''It makes me cry performing it sometimes. I find it quite emotional ... in like, a cool way.''

And Harry isn't the only one who was left crying by his music as he revealed his mother got tearful when she heard his solo music.

During the 10 minute sketch, the duo also discussed Harry's bold fashion choices and the pair tried on a string of daring outfits including a black string vest top and a gold lycra t-shirt.

After an energetic performance of Outkast's 'Hey Ya!' and a flawless duet of Diana Ross and Lionel Richie's 'Endless Love', James read famous movie lines with Harry, who has also branched into acting following One Direction's split.

The duo recited iconic movie scenes from 'Titanic' and 'Notting Hill' and finished with a singalong to Harry's track 'Kiwi'.